Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

AXDX opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $212.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.80. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $15.60.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 41,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $165,133.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,418,123 shares of company stock worth $6,915,302. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after buying an additional 87,044 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

