Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Ellyn Shook Sells 1,500 Shares

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Accenture stock opened at $334.95 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $211.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $375.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.34.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Accenture by 11.4% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,446,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

