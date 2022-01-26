Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 203 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 203 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Splunk by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 26,227 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $1,131,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $178.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.16 and its 200 day moving average is $139.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The company had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.68.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.