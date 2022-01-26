Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 34.9% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

