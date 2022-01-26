ACoconut 1-Day Volume Tops $33,174.00 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $340,992.03 and $33,174.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00029411 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 63.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

