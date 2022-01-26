Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF)’s share price traded up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.20. 58,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 41,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Acreage from $2.24 to $1.92 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78.

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

