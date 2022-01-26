adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $134.70

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $134.70 and last traded at $139.74, with a volume of 120024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.45.
A number of brokerages have commented on ADDYY. HSBC downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, adidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.50.
The stock has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
adidas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
