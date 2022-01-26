adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $134.70

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $134.70 and last traded at $139.74, with a volume of 120024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.45.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADDYY. HSBC downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, adidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.50.

The stock has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that adidas AG will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

