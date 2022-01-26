Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) PT Set at €11.10 by UBS Group

Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) has been assigned a €11.10 ($12.61) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.23% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on Adler Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Adler Group alerts:

ETR:ADJ traded up €0.26 ($0.30) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €10.65 ($12.10). The stock had a trading volume of 374,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.42. Adler Group has a 52 week low of €8.59 ($9.76) and a 52 week high of €27.74 ($31.52). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 2.90.

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Adler Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.