Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) vs. Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Financial Comparison

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

11.6% of Advantage Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Advantage Energy and Falcon Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Energy 0 1 8 0 2.89 Falcon Minerals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Advantage Energy currently has a consensus target price of $8.42, suggesting a potential upside of 59.41%. Falcon Minerals has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 68.04%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than Advantage Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advantage Energy and Falcon Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Energy $179.21 million 5.62 -$212.04 million $0.04 132.00 Falcon Minerals $38.88 million 10.80 $7.70 million $0.16 30.38

Falcon Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advantage Energy. Falcon Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantage Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Energy and Falcon Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Energy 4.35% 3.04% 2.03% Falcon Minerals 14.63% 3.77% 3.08%

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats Advantage Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.