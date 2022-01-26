Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 4,894 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 259,938 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Transocean by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,272 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 499.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Transocean by 2,978.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,818,779 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Transocean by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,601,172 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

RIG opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $5.13.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Transocean’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

