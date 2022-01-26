Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of EQT by 57.5% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 75.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of EQT by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,417 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 30.0% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after buying an additional 74,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in EQT by 8.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of EQT stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.