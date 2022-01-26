Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Morningstar by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Morningstar by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 259.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,812 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total transaction of $888,113.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 100 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $29,519.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,337 shares of company stock worth $61,258,842. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $272.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.92. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

