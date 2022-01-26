Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 101.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,528,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,039,000 after purchasing an additional 66,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,565,000 after buying an additional 77,412 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,091,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 599,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,177,000 after buying an additional 23,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 673.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 558,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after buying an additional 486,767 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEG opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 0.12. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

MEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

In other news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $129,146.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $458,917.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,227 shares of company stock valued at $5,333,456. 16.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

