Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 5,412 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in CEMEX by 9.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in CEMEX by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in CEMEX by 12.1% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in CEMEX by 6.4% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in CEMEX by 9.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CX. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.87.

CX opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.24.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

