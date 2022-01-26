AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lowered its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,617 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

MSOS opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.82. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $55.91.

