Advisory Research Inc. Acquires Shares of 364,239 Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 364,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Latch at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Latch in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Latch in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Imperial Capital started coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Shares of LTCH stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. Latch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $18.24.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Latch, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

