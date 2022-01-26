Advisory Research Inc. Grows Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Textainer Group worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Textainer Group by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Textainer Group by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. 38.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGH opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average of $34.98. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.33. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $195.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

