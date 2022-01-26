Advisory Research Inc. Grows Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 83.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter worth $54,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 10,138.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth $113,000. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $4,734,715.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,741 shares of company stock valued at $26,589,266. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARES opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day moving average is $77.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.30.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

