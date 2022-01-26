Advisory Research Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,965 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.31% of Party City Holdco worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

PRTY opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The stock has a market cap of $564.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 3.70.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 470,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $2,500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir bought 8,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,146,483 shares of company stock worth $6,665,362 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.