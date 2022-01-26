Advisory Research Inc. Has $3.45 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,239.08.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,538.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,853.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2,809.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,797.28 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

