Advisory Research Inc. Lowers Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,193 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 30.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. Raymond James raised their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.84.

Shares of ARCC opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $20.53. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies.

