Advisory Research Inc. Purchases 20,735 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 360.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,735 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,263,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,495,000 after acquiring an additional 83,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,123,000 after purchasing an additional 89,180 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,860,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,487,000 after purchasing an additional 266,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.05.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

