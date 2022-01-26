Advisory Research Inc. Purchases 4,717 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Kadant by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 418,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after purchasing an additional 162,525 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,356,000 after acquiring an additional 62,053 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 169.2% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 43,243 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,783,000 after acquiring an additional 18,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,874 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $163,428.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,301 shares of company stock worth $7,152,324. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $211.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.55 and a 52-week high of $240.47.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $199.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

