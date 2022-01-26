Advisory Research Inc. Sells 104 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in RH by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 2.5% in the second quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 0.3% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 1.0% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RH stock opened at $398.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. RH has a 52 week low of $362.00 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $534.64 and a 200-day moving average of $625.99.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.20 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $714.14.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

