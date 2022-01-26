Advisory Research Inc. Sells 18,300 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 224.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 76.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 71.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPT opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.96. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $716,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $3,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,623 shares of company stock valued at $16,061,310. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

