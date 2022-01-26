Advisory Research Inc. Sells 286 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Natera by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $220,975.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,307,053.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,115 shares of company stock worth $13,494,651. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.82.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.14. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.02 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.28.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

