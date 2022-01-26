Advisory Research Inc. Sells 3,050 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Hercules Capital worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 169.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 26.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTGC opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 113.31%. The company had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTGC. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.46.

Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

