Advisory Research Inc. Sells 8,565 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,565 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Barings BDC by 6.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 176,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 47,248 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 184,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 20,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 119,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.06 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barings BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

In other Barings BDC news, Director David Mihalick bought 5,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

