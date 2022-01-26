Advisory Research Inc. Takes $1.20 Million Position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,184 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Nicolet Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 23.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 27.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after acquiring an additional 43,806 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $573,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 52.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 311.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 30,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.17 per share, with a total value of $213,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hector Colon acquired 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,965 shares of company stock worth $363,345 and sold 11,400 shares worth $1,032,160. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $93.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.59. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.47 and a 52-week high of $94.33.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nicolet Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

