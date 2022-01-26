Aegis Trims DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Target Price to $25.00

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) had its price objective decreased by Aegis from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 191.72% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ DRIO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,205. The company has a market capitalization of $142.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09. DarioHealth has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $31.85.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 391.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The business had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DarioHealth will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erez Raphael sold 25,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $464,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $83,202.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,318. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in DarioHealth during the third quarter valued at $164,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 706.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in DarioHealth during the third quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in DarioHealth during the third quarter valued at $303,000. 43.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

