Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €91.00 ($103.41) to €98.00 ($111.36) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($128.41) to €121.00 ($137.50) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €109.00 ($123.86) to €108.00 ($122.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of AEOXF stock opened at $137.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.73. Aeroports de Paris has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $154.50.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

