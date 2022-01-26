Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Aeroports de Paris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($128.41) to €121.00 ($137.50) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Aeroports de Paris from €91.00 ($103.41) to €98.00 ($111.36) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Aeroports de Paris from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

OTCMKTS:AEOXF opened at $137.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.31 and a 200 day moving average of $125.73. Aeroports de Paris has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $154.50.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

