Aeternity Market Cap Tops $30.90 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for $0.0883 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $30.90 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007949 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Aeternity

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 395,793,321 coins and its circulating supply is 349,972,378 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

