Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. Agilysys’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Shares of Agilysys stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.21. 353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,112. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $33.63 and a twelve month high of $64.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.07. The stock has a market cap of $965.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Agilysys stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

