Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. Agilysys’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.
Shares of Agilysys stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.21. 353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,112. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $33.63 and a twelve month high of $64.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.07. The stock has a market cap of $965.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 1.35.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
