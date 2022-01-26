Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Gap Down to $11.61

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.61, but opened at $10.90. Agora shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 65,372 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on API shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Agora in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.67.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $45.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter valued at $3,263,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter valued at $15,865,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Agora by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,484,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,275,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Agora by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 146,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Agora by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,271,000 after acquiring an additional 564,362 shares during the period. 53.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

