Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,807,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $453,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after buying an additional 29,753 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 109,006.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $97,616.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David R. Soaper purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.