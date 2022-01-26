Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Alarm.com by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $107.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 14,653 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $1,254,150.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 418 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $35,504.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,514 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

