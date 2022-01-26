Alaska Air Group (ALK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Alaska Air Group to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ALK opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.57. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $46.26 and a one year high of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $268,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,926 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alaska Air Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437,564 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of Alaska Air Group worth $70,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.