Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.89

Alcanna Inc. (TSE:CLIQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.89 and last traded at C$5.92, with a volume of 146668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLIQ shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Alcanna from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “tender” rating on shares of Alcanna in a report on Friday, October 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$240.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.58, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

