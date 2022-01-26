Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter Sells 29,440 Shares

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:AA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,251,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,618,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.26. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

