Alexander Scott Purchases 28 Shares of IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) insider Alexander Scott acquired 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 524 ($7.07) per share, with a total value of £146.72 ($197.95).

Shares of IntegraFin stock opened at GBX 493.40 ($6.66) on Wednesday. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 470 ($6.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 610.50 ($8.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 554.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 550.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.00. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IHP shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on IntegraFin from GBX 640 ($8.63) to GBX 600 ($8.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 670 ($9.04) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 610 ($8.23) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

