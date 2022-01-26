Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stake Boosted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

ARE opened at $194.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.37 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

