Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $750.00 to $675.00. The company traded as low as $439.39 and last traded at $442.14, with a volume of 4309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $462.78.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $717.69.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,670,000 after acquiring an additional 213,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,820,672,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,935,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,200,000 after acquiring an additional 255,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 43.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,258,000 after acquiring an additional 631,630 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $606.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $647.92.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.