Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alliance Data Systems to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADS opened at $66.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.29. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $128.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alliance Data Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

