Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.73.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

ADS opened at $66.62 on Wednesday. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.29.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

