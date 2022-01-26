Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $12.06 Million Stock Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Appian were worth $12,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Appian by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Appian by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $490,342.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $295,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619 over the last 90 days. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Appian stock opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 1.72. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.37.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

