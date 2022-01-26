Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $12.94 Million Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 259.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,935 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $12,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.93.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $68.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.57 and its 200-day moving average is $80.84.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac purchased 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

