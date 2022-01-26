Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $12,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,835,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,923,000 after acquiring an additional 360,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,552,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,117,000 after acquiring an additional 272,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,085 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,209,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,024,000 after acquiring an additional 34,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,480,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,347,000 after acquiring an additional 137,837 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $110.63 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $67.33 and a one year high of $124.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WAL shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.55.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

