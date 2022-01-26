Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New Investment in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 230,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,752,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STFC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

In other State Auto Financial news, CEO Michael Larocco sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $94,307.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Earl Berkey sold 3,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $204,522.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,171 shares of company stock worth $12,255,566 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ STFC opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.34. State Auto Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $51.90.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.70 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC).

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.