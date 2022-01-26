Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 773,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $13,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,564 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,936,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,278,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after buying an additional 592,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,253,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $714,194,000 after buying an additional 569,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,827,000 after buying an additional 511,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

NYSE HBI opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

